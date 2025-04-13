Violent Clash Erupts Involving Samajwadi Party Worker and Karni Sena Members

Tensions erupted outside a Samajwadi Party worker's residence when he was allegedly attacked by members of the Karni Sena, according to police reports.

Harish Mishra, the alleged victim, claimed he was targeted while standing outside his house. Locals intervened, capturing the attackers, one of whom denied any political connections.

Authorities have detained three suspects following the incident, as Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence, depicting it as a sign of declining law and order in the region.

