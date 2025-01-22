Political Scandal in Maharashtra: Allegations Entangle Minister in Extortion Case
Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has accused Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of links with Walmik Karad, arrested in a murder-linked extortion case. He demands Munde's resignation on moral grounds, criticizing the state government for shielding Munde and complicating justice. Allegations raise doubts about Munde's ties and the government's protection of Karad.
Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, has leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, accusing him of strong ties with Walmik Karad. Karad, embroiled in an extortion case connected to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, surrendered to police last December, igniting calls for Munde's resignation.
Chhatrapati highlighted that past chief ministers have resigned on moral grounds and questioned why Munde continues to hold office amid mounting allegations. He claimed that despite Munde's insistence of no involvement, evidence suggests otherwise, as seen with the power of attorney granted to Karad.
Chhatrapati also criticized Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and CM Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly protecting Munde and Karad. Meanwhile, a CCTV clip has surfaced linking Karad with those accused of extortion and murder, intensifying demands for accountability and underscoring the controversy surrounding this political scandal.
