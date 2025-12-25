Left Menu

Legacy of China's One-Child Policy: Controversy or Necessity?

The death of Peng Peiyun, former head of China's Family Planning Commission, reignites debate over China's one-child policy. Introduced to curb population growth, the policy mandated one child per couple from 1980 to 2015, leading to coerced abortions. China's population has since declined, impacting the economy and social dynamics.

A wave of reactions erupted on China's social media following the death of Peng Peiyun, the former head of the Family Planning Commission, reflecting the ongoing controversy surrounding the country's one-child policy implemented from 1980 to 2015.

State media lauded Peng as an outstanding leader, praising her contributions to women's and children's welfare. However, public sentiment on platforms like Weibo was rife with criticism. Many expressed sorrow for the policy's impact, particularly enforced abortions and sterilizations that scarred countless families.

The one-child policy came to define China's demographic landscape, initially envisioned to prevent overpopulation. However, as China's population growth slowed and eventually receded, these measures have drawn scrutiny. The decline, accentuated by recent population data, poses significant economic challenges, including a shrinking workforce and mounting elderly care costs.

