Legacy of China's One-Child Policy: Controversy or Necessity?

A wave of reactions erupted on China's social media following the death of Peng Peiyun, the former head of the Family Planning Commission, reflecting the ongoing controversy surrounding the country's one-child policy implemented from 1980 to 2015.

State media lauded Peng as an outstanding leader, praising her contributions to women's and children's welfare. However, public sentiment on platforms like Weibo was rife with criticism. Many expressed sorrow for the policy's impact, particularly enforced abortions and sterilizations that scarred countless families.

The one-child policy came to define China's demographic landscape, initially envisioned to prevent overpopulation. However, as China's population growth slowed and eventually receded, these measures have drawn scrutiny. The decline, accentuated by recent population data, poses significant economic challenges, including a shrinking workforce and mounting elderly care costs.

