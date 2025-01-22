Europe's Strength Tested by Trump's Presidency: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that Donald Trump's presidency presents significant challenges for Europe, urging the continent to maintain its strength and resilience. His remarks came during a visit to Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the geopolitical shifts.

Scholz stressed the need for Europe to be robust in the face of a rapidly changing world. Addressing reporters, he stated, 'Europe must be strong and resilient in a world that, to put it very cautiously, is in motion.'

Referencing the challenges posed by Trump, Scholz remarked, 'President Trump will, that much is already clear, be a challenge.' The meeting highlighted concerns shared by European leaders regarding the future of transatlantic relations.

