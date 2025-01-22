BJP's Promise of Change in Delhi: Thakur's Bold Assurance

In a bold statement on Wednesday, former Union minister Anurag Thakur asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Thakur charged that citizens have become aware of the 'excuse-maker and anti-woman' approach of Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thakur, in his interview with PTI Videos, emphasized the BJP's stronghold in the public's hearts, declaring, 'There is only one thing in the people's heart — the BJP has to win.' He accused the AAP of misogyny, highlighting incidents involving its members, Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal and incumbent Chief Minister Atishi, claiming their marginalization within the party.

Thakur also pledged that a BJP victory would see the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged scams under Kejriwal's schemes, while promising to maintain popular initiatives like free bus services and utility schemes. He criticized past governments for unfulfilled electoral promises and highlighted BJP's commitment to economic growth and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)