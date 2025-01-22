Left Menu

Political Showdown: Allegations and Aspirations in Delhi

BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal accuses Aam Aadmi Party of 'lies and corruption' ahead of Delhi assembly elections, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Discussing Rajasthan's cabinet expansion, Agarwal emphasized that it is the Chief Minister's authority to decide any changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:26 IST
BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of perpetuating 'lies and corruption' in Delhi, intensifying the political rhetoric ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to the press at Jaipur Airport, Agarwal commented on the dire state of AAP's politics.

Agarwal also took the opportunity to critique Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the latter's political decisions might lead the Congress party toward an uncertain future. In his comments, Agarwal advised Gandhi to preserve his 'goodness,' suggesting it might not align with Congress's long-term survival.

On the subject of Rajasthan cabinet expansion, Agarwal refrained from detailed commentary, stating the decision remains within the Chief Minister's jurisdiction. He emphasized that any changes, if necessary, would be at the discretion of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

