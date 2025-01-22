Political Showdown: Allegations and Aspirations in Delhi

BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of perpetuating 'lies and corruption' in Delhi, intensifying the political rhetoric ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to the press at Jaipur Airport, Agarwal commented on the dire state of AAP's politics.

Agarwal also took the opportunity to critique Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the latter's political decisions might lead the Congress party toward an uncertain future. In his comments, Agarwal advised Gandhi to preserve his 'goodness,' suggesting it might not align with Congress's long-term survival.

On the subject of Rajasthan cabinet expansion, Agarwal refrained from detailed commentary, stating the decision remains within the Chief Minister's jurisdiction. He emphasized that any changes, if necessary, would be at the discretion of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)