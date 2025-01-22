Political Showdown: Allegations and Aspirations in Delhi
BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal accuses Aam Aadmi Party of 'lies and corruption' ahead of Delhi assembly elections, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Discussing Rajasthan's cabinet expansion, Agarwal emphasized that it is the Chief Minister's authority to decide any changes.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of perpetuating 'lies and corruption' in Delhi, intensifying the political rhetoric ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to the press at Jaipur Airport, Agarwal commented on the dire state of AAP's politics.
Agarwal also took the opportunity to critique Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the latter's political decisions might lead the Congress party toward an uncertain future. In his comments, Agarwal advised Gandhi to preserve his 'goodness,' suggesting it might not align with Congress's long-term survival.
On the subject of Rajasthan cabinet expansion, Agarwal refrained from detailed commentary, stating the decision remains within the Chief Minister's jurisdiction. He emphasized that any changes, if necessary, would be at the discretion of the Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Confident Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election Date Announcement
BJP's War Cry Against AAP: Delhi Polls Loom
Electoral Tensions Rise in Delhi as BJP Accuses AAP of Election Manipulation
Delhi Poll Dates Bring BJP's Fierce Rally Against AAP
Congress Criticizes AAP and BJP, Emphasizes Commitment to Women's Issues