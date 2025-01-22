Kejriwal’s Fourth Bid: AAP's Big Hope in Delhi Polls

In a passionate campaign push, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann projected a sensational electoral victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, predicting his return as Delhi's Chief Minister for a fourth term. This declaration comes amidst intense canvassing efforts by AAP candidates across several key constituencies, including Narela, Timarpur, and Burari.

With polling set for February 5 and vote counting on February 8, Mann rallied voters at a roadshow in Narela, urging them to solidify their commitment to the AAP by voting decisively in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the party's goal of winning with a substantial margin over its rivals.

Mann criticized opposition parties, asserting that the BJP lacks a coherent agenda and the Congress party remains a non-factor in the election. He urged voters to prioritize candidates focused on education, health, and infrastructure, distancing the AAP from what he described as the slander and insults characteristic of other parties' campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)