Social Media Giants Facing Accountability Call at Davos

DAVOS – In a striking address at the World Economic Forum, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argued that social media companies must be held accountable for the societal impact of their algorithms, equating their responsibility to that of restaurant owners whose food might cause harm.

Sanchez announced his intent to propose an EU council meeting to discuss ending anonymity on social media and making algorithms more transparent. He likens these digital mechanisms to the invaders in the Trojan horse, highlighting their concealed threats to democracy.

In a related move, Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz underscored her departure from Elon Musk's social media platform X, citing the billionaire's conduct during events associated with President Trump's inauguration.

