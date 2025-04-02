Elon Musk Set to Step Away from Government Role

U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly informed his Cabinet members and close contacts that Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will soon relinquish his government role, according to a report from Politico.

Tasked with leading efforts to cut government funding and dismantle U.S. agencies, Musk is set to return to his primary business endeavors after decisions made by both himself and President Trump in recent days.

Attempts to obtain confirmation from the White House and Musk's task force representatives have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)