Elon Musk Set to Step Away from Government Role

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly indicated that Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will soon exit his government role, according to sources cited by Politico. Musk has been engaged in efforts to reduce government funding and dismantle agencies but will return to focusing on his businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly informed his Cabinet members and close contacts that Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will soon relinquish his government role, according to a report from Politico.

Tasked with leading efforts to cut government funding and dismantle U.S. agencies, Musk is set to return to his primary business endeavors after decisions made by both himself and President Trump in recent days.

Attempts to obtain confirmation from the White House and Musk's task force representatives have so far been unsuccessful.

