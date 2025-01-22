Left Menu

India Set to Break Record with One Billion Voters

India's voter count has surged to 99.1 crore, a significant increase since last year's Lok Sabha elections. This rise, highlighted ahead of National Voters' Day, reflects a youthful and gender-balanced electorate. The Election Commission anticipates surpassing one billion voters soon, marking a historic milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:50 IST
India Set to Break Record with One Billion Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest data from the Election Commission reveals that the number of voters in India has reached 99.1 crore, a notable increase from last year's Lok Sabha elections figure of 96.88 crore.

On the eve of National Voters' Day, the Commission noted a youthful dynamism and improved gender balance in the electoral rolls, with 21.7 crore young voters aged 18-29 and a rise in the gender ratio from 948 to 954 over the past year.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced during a recent press conference that India is on the brink of becoming a nation with over one billion voters, as electoral rolls continue expanding following updates in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025