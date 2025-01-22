India Set to Break Record with One Billion Voters

The latest data from the Election Commission reveals that the number of voters in India has reached 99.1 crore, a notable increase from last year's Lok Sabha elections figure of 96.88 crore.

On the eve of National Voters' Day, the Commission noted a youthful dynamism and improved gender balance in the electoral rolls, with 21.7 crore young voters aged 18-29 and a rise in the gender ratio from 948 to 954 over the past year.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced during a recent press conference that India is on the brink of becoming a nation with over one billion voters, as electoral rolls continue expanding following updates in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)