Congress Leader Highlights 'Cancer' of Factionalism and Alleged Examination Scam

Vikrant Bhuria, an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, has openly criticized Congress members who joined the BJP, labeling their departure as a removal of 'incurable cancer'. He further accused the ruling BJP of harboring a 'bigger cancer' within its ranks.

Bhuria's comments followed state Congress President Jitu Patwari's remarks about factionalism being a cancer threatening the Congress party's survival. Bhuria insisted that under Patwari's leadership, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh remains strong.

Additionally, Bhuria has raised concerns over the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's most recent State Service Examination results. He demanded an investigation into what he termed the 'interview scam', suggesting that candidates selected as deputy collectors might have undue connections with state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)