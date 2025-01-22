Kejriwal's Rallying Cry: A Vote for Future and Free Facilities

In an impassioned public meeting in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to exercise caution in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5. He stressed the importance of their choice, warning against pressing the BJP's lotus symbol.

Kejriwal alleged that a BJP victory would end numerous free public services that Delhiites currently enjoy. These include uninterrupted electricity, free education, and health services. He invoked his party's broom symbol as the path to secure the future of Delhi's children.

Parrying criticisms and insults from opponents, Kejriwal highlighted his plans for economic relief, including women's monthly grants and free transportation for students, affirming his belief that female voters would decisively support AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)