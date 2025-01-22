Left Menu

Kejriwal's Rallying Cry: A Vote for Future and Free Facilities

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, urged voters in East Delhi to vote thoughtfully in upcoming elections, warning against the BJP. He promised the continuation of free facilities and services, emphasizing AAP's commitment to public welfare, and criticized the BJP's alleged plans to discontinue these advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:53 IST
In an impassioned public meeting in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to exercise caution in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5. He stressed the importance of their choice, warning against pressing the BJP's lotus symbol.

Kejriwal alleged that a BJP victory would end numerous free public services that Delhiites currently enjoy. These include uninterrupted electricity, free education, and health services. He invoked his party's broom symbol as the path to secure the future of Delhi's children.

Parrying criticisms and insults from opponents, Kejriwal highlighted his plans for economic relief, including women's monthly grants and free transportation for students, affirming his belief that female voters would decisively support AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

