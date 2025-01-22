NSC Overhaul: Trump's National Security Revamp Sparks Change

President Donald Trump's national security adviser has initiated significant changes at the White House National Security Council (NSC), directing approximately 160 career personnel to work remotely. This reshuffle comes as part of an ongoing review of NSC staffing, a move expected to align the council with Trump's policies and streamline operations.

The affected personnel, known as detailees, were briefed on Wednesday and informed that their presence at the White House is not required, although they must remain available for consultation. Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, hinted before the president's inauguration that he intended to transfer civil servants from President Joe Biden's tenure back to their original agencies.

Some employees, particularly those within the counterterrorism directorate, have already been notified of their reassignment to home agencies. This decision aligns with Waltz's commitment to ensuring the NSC personnel are focused on implementing Trump's America First agenda, as highlighted in a statement by NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes. The move aims to bolster national security while responsibly managing taxpayer resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)