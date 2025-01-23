India and US: A Bold Future Beckons
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations, highlighting the new Trump Administration's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. During his visit to the US, Jaishankar noted the positive reception he received and the significant interest in advancing key partnerships, especially within the Quad framework.
He underscored the importance of enhancing the partnership on various fronts, including technology, education, and defense, while also addressing challenges such as visa delays that hinder business and tourism. The meetings with US officials demonstrated a shared desire for a deeper, more ambitious relationship.
Jaishankar emphasized the strong foundation of trust between the two nations, enabling collaboration on regional and global issues. The ongoing dialogues aim to simplify regulations and processes, ensuring smoother interactions and achieving mutual goals of a bigger, bolder partnership.
