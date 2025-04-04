Modi's Strategic Sri Lanka Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka for a critical three-day visit intended to fortify the bilateral relationship between the neighboring countries. Modi's agenda includes discussions on energy, trade, and defense with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Modi's visit signifies a turning point in India-Sri Lanka relations, emphasized by the potential signing of a landmark defense cooperation agreement. This move would symbolize a significant leap forward from the past tensions shared by the two nations. Moreover, the talks are expected to boost cooperation in energy security and digitalization.

During his stay, Modi will also address several projects assisted by India and witness the launch of the Sampur solar energy project in a virtual ground-breaking ceremony. These initiatives are aimed at reinforcing the countries' historical and cultural ties, paving the way for a shared future.

(With inputs from agencies.)