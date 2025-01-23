Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua

Former Salvadoran president Mauricio Funes has died in Nicaragua, a haven he sought since 2016 to escape corruption charges. The 65-year-old passed due to a 'serious chronic illness,' according to Nicaraguan authorities, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Funes led El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, ascending from an award-winning journalism career where he was famed for exposing political corruption and conducting incisive interviews. His presidency focused on social and educational programs but was overshadowed by a controversial gang pact.

Funes faced embezzlement and corruption charges, branded by him as political persecution, prompting his flight to Nicaragua where he was granted nationality to avoid extradition. The current administration led by Nayib Bukele sentenced Funes to 14 years in absentia over the gang pact.

