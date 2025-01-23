Left Menu

Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua

Mauricio Funes, ex-president of El Salvador, passed away in Nicaragua, where he sought refuge from corruption charges since 2016. Funes, president from 2009 to 2014, was renowned for battling corruption in journalism before his political career. He faced multiple legal challenges linked to alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:51 IST
Former Salvadoran president Mauricio Funes has died in Nicaragua, a haven he sought since 2016 to escape corruption charges. The 65-year-old passed due to a 'serious chronic illness,' according to Nicaraguan authorities, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Funes led El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, ascending from an award-winning journalism career where he was famed for exposing political corruption and conducting incisive interviews. His presidency focused on social and educational programs but was overshadowed by a controversial gang pact.

Funes faced embezzlement and corruption charges, branded by him as political persecution, prompting his flight to Nicaragua where he was granted nationality to avoid extradition. The current administration led by Nayib Bukele sentenced Funes to 14 years in absentia over the gang pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

