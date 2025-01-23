Congress Passes Controversial Immigration Detention Bill

In a significant move, the U.S. Congress has passed legislation that could redefine immigration policies. The Laken Riley Act, named after a college student victim, mandates the detention of immigrants accused but not yet charged with crimes like theft.

President Donald Trump, who championed stringent immigration policies during his campaign, is expected to sign the bill into law. With a notable number of Democrats joining Republicans in support, the bill underscores a shift in political dynamics, spotlighting constituent pressures and the immigration debate's centrality in U.S. politics.

Critics, including prominent Democrats like Representative Ilhan Omar, have expressed concerns over the legislation, suggesting potential repercussions on the nation's immigration stance. The act's journey through Congress highlights the ongoing friction and negotiation of broader immigration reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)