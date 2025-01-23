Andrew Puzder: From Labor Secretary Nominee to EU Ambassador

In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump has put forward Andrew Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as his nominee for the position of US ambassador to the European Union.

Puzder previously faced nomination as Labor Secretary under Trump's initial term but stepped back after assessing Senate support challenges.

This new nomination marks a significant pivot in Puzder's political trajectory, highlighting Trump's continued confidence in his leadership capabilities.

