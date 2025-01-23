Left Menu

Andrew Puzder: From Labor Secretary Nominee to EU Ambassador

President Donald Trump has nominated Andrew Puzder, ex-CEO of CKE Restaurants, for the role of US ambassador to the European Union. Puzder was previously nominated as Labor Secretary during Trump's first term but withdrew due to insufficient Senate support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:46 IST
Andrew Puzder: From Labor Secretary Nominee to EU Ambassador
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump has put forward Andrew Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as his nominee for the position of US ambassador to the European Union.

Puzder previously faced nomination as Labor Secretary under Trump's initial term but stepped back after assessing Senate support challenges.

This new nomination marks a significant pivot in Puzder's political trajectory, highlighting Trump's continued confidence in his leadership capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025