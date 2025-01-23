Andrew Puzder: From Labor Secretary Nominee to EU Ambassador
President Donald Trump has nominated Andrew Puzder, ex-CEO of CKE Restaurants, for the role of US ambassador to the European Union. Puzder was previously nominated as Labor Secretary during Trump's first term but withdrew due to insufficient Senate support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump has put forward Andrew Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as his nominee for the position of US ambassador to the European Union.
Puzder previously faced nomination as Labor Secretary under Trump's initial term but stepped back after assessing Senate support challenges.
This new nomination marks a significant pivot in Puzder's political trajectory, highlighting Trump's continued confidence in his leadership capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Funskool India Appoints K A Shabir as CEO to Drive Global Expansion
Indian Film 'The Goat Life' Secures MPSE Golden Reel Nomination
High-Stakes Discussion: China Meets Las Vegas Sands CEO
SAG Awards Spotlight: 'Wicked' Dominates Film Nominations
Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations