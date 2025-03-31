Primark CEO's Sudden Exit After Misconduct Admission

Paul Marchant, the head of the fast fashion chain Primark, has resigned with immediate effect following an admission of misconduct towards a woman in a social setting.

Associated British Foods, Primark's parent company, announced Marchant's resignation and expressed immense disappointment over his failure to maintain expected standards. Marchant's tenure saw significant growth, doubling store numbers and profits.

AB Foods emphasized the necessity of integrity and respect within the company culture. External lawyers investigated the misconduct allegations, leading to Marchant's resignation. Interim leaders have been appointed while a search for permanent replacements is underway.

