Left Menu

Primark CEO's Sudden Exit After Misconduct Admission

Paul Marchant, head of fast fashion retailer Primark, resigned immediately after admitting to misconduct towards a woman in a social setting. Parent company Associated British Foods expressed disappointment, emphasizing the importance of integrity. Marchant's exit followed an investigation by external lawyers, and interim leadership has been appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:24 IST
Primark CEO's Sudden Exit After Misconduct Admission

Paul Marchant, the head of the fast fashion chain Primark, has resigned with immediate effect following an admission of misconduct towards a woman in a social setting.

Associated British Foods, Primark's parent company, announced Marchant's resignation and expressed immense disappointment over his failure to maintain expected standards. Marchant's tenure saw significant growth, doubling store numbers and profits.

AB Foods emphasized the necessity of integrity and respect within the company culture. External lawyers investigated the misconduct allegations, leading to Marchant's resignation. Interim leaders have been appointed while a search for permanent replacements is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025