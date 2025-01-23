Trump Picks Andrew Puzder for EU Ambassadorship Amid Trade Tension

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump nominated Andrew Puzder as the United States ambassador to the European Union, a decision coming shortly after he pledged to impose tariffs on EU goods. Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, previously withdrew from a labor secretary nomination due to insufficient Senate support.

Trump's criticism of the European Union's trade practices resurfaced, insisting that the EU and other nations held considerable trade surpluses with the U.S. During his remarks, Trump stressed the need for tariffs as a means to establish fair trade agreements, specifically targeting the European Union, Mexico, Canada, and China.

The president expressed confidence in Puzder's capabilities to represent U.S. interests in the region. However, Puzder's controversial past, including the employment of an undocumented housekeeper and various legal challenges during his tenure at CKE Restaurants, looms over his nomination.

