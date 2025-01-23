Left Menu

Trump Picks Andrew Puzder for EU Ambassadorship Amid Trade Tension

President Trump has nominated Andrew Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as U.S. ambassador to the EU amid ongoing threats of imposing tariffs on European goods. Puzder, who was previously nominated for labor secretary but withdrew, is set to tackle trade issues with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:32 IST
Trump Picks Andrew Puzder for EU Ambassadorship Amid Trade Tension

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump nominated Andrew Puzder as the United States ambassador to the European Union, a decision coming shortly after he pledged to impose tariffs on EU goods. Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, previously withdrew from a labor secretary nomination due to insufficient Senate support.

Trump's criticism of the European Union's trade practices resurfaced, insisting that the EU and other nations held considerable trade surpluses with the U.S. During his remarks, Trump stressed the need for tariffs as a means to establish fair trade agreements, specifically targeting the European Union, Mexico, Canada, and China.

The president expressed confidence in Puzder's capabilities to represent U.S. interests in the region. However, Puzder's controversial past, including the employment of an undocumented housekeeper and various legal challenges during his tenure at CKE Restaurants, looms over his nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025