Trump's Second Exit: Global Climate Talks at a Crossroads

Donald Trump, on resuming his role as U.S. president, has once again withdrawn the nation from the Paris Agreement, a significant global treaty aimed at combating climate change.

Labeling the accord as an unfair deal, Trump’s exit announcement is a serious blow to international climate efforts given the U.S. status as the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

However, removing American negotiators might actually facilitate progress in global climate talks, freeing other countries to move forward without the US's destabilizing influence under Trump's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)