Trump's Second Exit: Global Climate Talks at a Crossroads

Donald Trump has announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, marking a significant setback to global climate efforts. This move, however, could allow other nations to progress without Trump’s influence, even as it poses challenges in transparency and funding for climate initiatives under his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:37 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
Donald Trump, on resuming his role as U.S. president, has once again withdrawn the nation from the Paris Agreement, a significant global treaty aimed at combating climate change.

Labeling the accord as an unfair deal, Trump’s exit announcement is a serious blow to international climate efforts given the U.S. status as the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

However, removing American negotiators might actually facilitate progress in global climate talks, freeing other countries to move forward without the US's destabilizing influence under Trump's term.

