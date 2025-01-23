Governor Arlekar Emphasizes Democratic Dialogue on UGC Guidelines

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has responded to the Kerala government's criticism of the draft UGC guidelines, asserting that all opinions will be considered before the final version is released. Emphasizing India's democratic tradition, he stated that open dialogue is encouraged.

The Kerala assembly recently passed a resolution calling for the withdrawal and revision of the draft guidelines. Arlekar highlighted that these discussions should be channeled through proper platforms to ensure a more comprehensive final document.

During his visit, Arlekar met former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan to inquire about his health and praised him as an exemplary public figure. The Governor also reported a cordial meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where they exchanged views.

(With inputs from agencies.)