AAP Alleges Police Misconduct Amid Election Campaign Chaos

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has criticized the Delhi police and BJP for alleged unjustified raids on party workers without formal accusations. The accusations align with Delhi CM Atishi's claims that police are closing complaints against BJP supporters who supposedly threatened AAP volunteers. The Election Commission's inaction also faces scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:32 IST
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has issued a strong condemnation of Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of conducting unauthorized raids on AAP members' homes. Singh supported Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegations that the raids occurred without any prior notice or official complaint being filed.

In a recent statement, Singh questioned the Election Commission's apparent indifference, noting that repeated requests for intervention had gone unanswered. He expressed concerns over the fairness of the electoral process, highlighting the lack of response to allegations of intimidation against AAP volunteers.

In response, CM Atishi has penned a formal complaint to the Delhi Election Officer. She claims that police are attempting to dismiss cases against BJP activists accused of intimidating her party workers. Atishi's letter demands the transfer of involved police officials, suspecting that they are pressuring AAP volunteers into signing false testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

