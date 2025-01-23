Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields dipped as investors awaited clarity on U.S. trade policies under President Trump and prepared for upcoming central bank meetings. German bond yields edged down, while market watchers predicted a rate cut by the European Central Bank next week.

Euro zone bond yields slightly declined on Thursday, with eyes on clearer U.S. trade policies under President Trump's administration and upcoming central bank meetings.

Trump, on returning to the White House, refrained from imposing immediate tariffs on U.S. imports. However, he considered 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and around 10% on Chinese goods starting February 1, and vowed duties on European Union goods.

Germany's crucial 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, fell one basis point to 2.488%, with Italian bonds witnessing a slight dip. Investors anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank next week, contrasting with expectations for steady U.S. Federal Reserve rates.

