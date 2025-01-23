Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields slightly declined on Thursday, with eyes on clearer U.S. trade policies under President Trump's administration and upcoming central bank meetings.

Trump, on returning to the White House, refrained from imposing immediate tariffs on U.S. imports. However, he considered 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and around 10% on Chinese goods starting February 1, and vowed duties on European Union goods.

Germany's crucial 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, fell one basis point to 2.488%, with Italian bonds witnessing a slight dip. Investors anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank next week, contrasting with expectations for steady U.S. Federal Reserve rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)