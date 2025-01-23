U.S. Reaffirms Defense Ties With Philippines Amid South China Sea Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's defense commitment to the Philippines amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. Both nations are concerned about China's actions, with discussions focused on security cooperation and regional stability. China maintains its activities are within lawful parameters.
Amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reinforced the United States' defense commitment to the Philippines. The assurance came during a phone call with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, where both sides expressed mutual concerns over China's recent actions in the region.
The call follows Rubio's meeting with counterparts from Australia, India, and Japan, signaling a unified stance against China's growing influence. The Quad members reiterated their commitment to addressing security in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring countering Beijing as a priority for President Donald Trump's administration.
China, however, maintains its position in the disputed waters is legitimate, criticizing U.S.-Philippine military collaborations. Meanwhile, defense collaborations between the U.S. and Philippines have strengthened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., marking a shift towards closer ties with Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
