Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Democratic Legacy

Bihar's electoral landscape reveals a remarkable demographic: over 41,000 centenarian voters, as per the state's latest Election Commission data. Among them, 143 boast an age exceeding 120 years.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office in Bihar reports that elders over 80 years constitute about 2.06% of the electorate. Districts such as Vaishali and Nalanda have the highest concentrations of aged voters.

The overall voter registration in Bihar has climbed to 7,80,22,933, highlighting a substantial increase from previous figures. Voter demographics show that those aged below 30 years make up 21% of the electorate.

