Left Menu

Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Democratic Legacy

Bihar's latest Election Commission data reveals over 41,000 registered centenarian voters, with 143 surpassing 120 years of age. The state sees 21% of its electorate under 30 and 2.06% over 80. Notably, districts like Vaishali and Nalanda host the highest concentrations of aged voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:35 IST
Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Democratic Legacy
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's electoral landscape reveals a remarkable demographic: over 41,000 centenarian voters, as per the state's latest Election Commission data. Among them, 143 boast an age exceeding 120 years.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office in Bihar reports that elders over 80 years constitute about 2.06% of the electorate. Districts such as Vaishali and Nalanda have the highest concentrations of aged voters.

The overall voter registration in Bihar has climbed to 7,80,22,933, highlighting a substantial increase from previous figures. Voter demographics show that those aged below 30 years make up 21% of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025