Odisha Assembly Preps: Discipline Amidst Budget Unveiling

Speaker Surama Padhy emphasizes the necessity of discipline among opposition members during the upcoming Odisha Assembly budget session, urging constructive inputs and cautioning against disruptions. The session is scheduled from February 13 to April 5, with Chief Minister Majhi set to present the 2025-26 budget on February 17.

In anticipation of the upcoming Odisha Assembly budget session, Speaker Surama Padhy stressed the importance of maintaining discipline among opposition members. Her call for order comes as the Assembly prepares to convene from February 13 to April 5.

Padhy, having recently participated in the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna, reiterated to reporters the necessity for decorum and constructive dialogue from opposition parties, warning that disruptions will not be tolerated.

The session, comprising 28 business days, will feature Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's presentation of the 2025-26 budget on February 17. Prior to the session, an all-party meeting will be held to ensure smooth proceedings.

