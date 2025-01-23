Spain's Defense Dilemma: Balancing NATO Targets with Political Realities

Spain is grappling with the pressure to increase its defense spending as dictated by NATO's targets, finding itself at the center of a complex political balancing act.

Spain, historically reticent about militarism, faces significant hurdles in increasing its defense budget above the current level of 1.28% of GDP, as mandated by NATO's 2% target. Despite a marked increase in defense spending since 2018, boosting it further is politically sensitive due to the nation's historical context and public opinion.

Public support for NATO has grown, with recent surveys showing Spaniards favoring military aid to Ukraine but remaining split on increasing national defense budgets. Analysts argue that Spain contributes significantly to European security through various EU and UN missions, despite falling short of NATO's spending metrics.

