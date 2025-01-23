Unity and Progress: Modi's Call to Strengthen India's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to unite for a developed India, inspired by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Speaking at a 'Parakram Diwas' event, he emphasized stepping out of comfort zones for national progress and warned against those who seek to weaken India's unity.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized national unity in his virtual address on 'Parakram Diwas' on Thursday, urging citizens to pursue a 'viksit Bharat' inspired by legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.
Modi highlighted Bose's focus on India's independence, drawing a parallel to the need for current efforts towards development. He warned against divisive forces that threaten national unity.
The Prime Minister noted government initiatives honoring Bose and emphasized the fast-paced development achieved under his administration, citing a rise in infrastructure and military strength and lifting millions out of poverty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hospitality Hope: A Beacon of Global Unity in the Culinary World
Harnessing Migration for Development: Strategies for Sao Tome and Principe’s Future
18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Global Reunion Celebrates India's Heritage
Brigade Ventures into Hyderabad with Landmark Mixed-Use Development
Tibetan Activist Warns of Chinese Threats to Cultural and Religious Heritage