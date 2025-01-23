Left Menu

Unity and Progress: Modi's Call to Strengthen India's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to unite for a developed India, inspired by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Speaking at a 'Parakram Diwas' event, he emphasized stepping out of comfort zones for national progress and warned against those who seek to weaken India's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:58 IST
Unity and Progress: Modi's Call to Strengthen India's Legacy
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized national unity in his virtual address on 'Parakram Diwas' on Thursday, urging citizens to pursue a 'viksit Bharat' inspired by legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi highlighted Bose's focus on India's independence, drawing a parallel to the need for current efforts towards development. He warned against divisive forces that threaten national unity.

The Prime Minister noted government initiatives honoring Bose and emphasized the fast-paced development achieved under his administration, citing a rise in infrastructure and military strength and lifting millions out of poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025