Unity and Progress: Modi's Call to Strengthen India's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized national unity in his virtual address on 'Parakram Diwas' on Thursday, urging citizens to pursue a 'viksit Bharat' inspired by legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi highlighted Bose's focus on India's independence, drawing a parallel to the need for current efforts towards development. He warned against divisive forces that threaten national unity.

The Prime Minister noted government initiatives honoring Bose and emphasized the fast-paced development achieved under his administration, citing a rise in infrastructure and military strength and lifting millions out of poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)