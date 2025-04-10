Meghalaya CM's Rural Engagement: Empowering Villages with Development Initiatives

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made a significant visit to Syntung Village in the Mawkynrew Block on Wednesday, engaging deeply with local communities to reinforce his government's commitment to inclusive development. The visit was marked by impactful interactions on topics like agricultural transformation, youth empowerment, and government welfare schemes aimed at uplifting rural life.

The Chief Minister began his day with an interaction with members of the Jatah Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) before reaching Syntung. The society, initiated under the Megha-LAMP project, serves 155 out of 165 households by providing crucial financial services and economic opportunities through collective efforts. Upon arrival, Sangma was warmly welcomed by local leaders and residents.

A highlight of the day was the visit to Wahrashi waterfalls, where Sangma joined a performance with the local band. He sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to upgrade the band's instruments and equipment. Discussions with locals focused on enhancing tourism prospects through infrastructure like tourist centers and restaurants with waterfall views. At local strawberry farms, where Meghalaya ranks fifth nationally, the Chief Minister announced further investments to boost production and indicated that over 1.28 million strawberry plants would be distributed to farmers in 2024-25.

