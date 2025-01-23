Germany's Opposition Calls for Migration Policy Overhaul Amid Rising Tensions

In a bold move, Germany's main opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, demanded an extensive overhaul of the country's migration policy and the introduction of permanent border controls. The demand follows the arrest of an Afghan asylum seeker for a tragic knife attack that resulted in the deaths of a two-year-old boy and an adult.

Merz criticized the European Union's migration rules, labeling them as 'dysfunctional,' and proposed to deviate from the Schengen free movement principle. He vowed to impose permanent border controls if elected, aiming to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Germany. This stance has rekindled political debates and fueled support for the far-right AfD.

The Afghan suspect, who has a violent history, was due for a court appearance. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for an immediate inquiry into why the suspect remained in Germany despite the closure of his asylum process. Scholz convened an emergency meeting to address the rising concern over migration-related violence.

