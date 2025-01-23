Left Menu

Global Election Conference 2024 Tackles Fake Narratives and Tech Challenges

At the international conference 'Global Election Year 2024' in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar issued warnings against fake narratives undermining electoral processes. As dozens of international representatives gathered, discussions focused on leveraging technology to enhance election integrity while combating misinformation and cybersecurity threats.

CEC Rajiv Kumar (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strong message against the spread of fake narratives that erode trust in electoral processes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the strategic timing of such narratives during elections. Addressing delegates at the international conference 'Global Election Year 2024' in New Delhi, Kumar emphasized the critical juncture of 2024 for election management bodies worldwide.

The two-day event, coinciding with National Voters Day, sees participation from representatives of election management bodies (EMBs) from 13 countries. Kumar's keynote underscored the importance of technology and digital innovation in enhancing electoral transparency and voter confidence. He warned of the dual nature of technology, which presents opportunities but also challenges like cybersecurity and misinformation.

With EMBs from countries including Bhutan, Georgia, and Sri Lanka in attendance, the conference emphasized the need for collaborative strategies to address technological challenges. Participants explored advancements such as AI-driven processes and biometric authentication to make elections more accessible and secure. The event aims to consolidate global efforts for robust electoral processes, mindful of emerging threats to democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

