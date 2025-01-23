Left Menu

Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

BJP president J P Nadda criticized AAP for alleged corruption during its 10-year tenure in Delhi. At a rally, he mentioned several scams, including the excise policy case, accusing the AAP of widespread corruption affecting all Delhi citizens. Nadda urged voters to consider Delhi's future in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:00 IST
Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged Corrupt Practices
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of unprecedented corruption during their decade-long governance in Delhi.

Speaking at a rally in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Nadda highlighted various alleged scams, particularly pointing to the excise policy case as evidence of AAP's corrupt practices. He accused the party of exploiting citizens financially during its two terms in office.

Nadda went on to accuse AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of dishonesty, suggesting that Kejriwal's deceitfulness was unparalleled. The BJP leader appealed to the electorate to choose wisely in the upcoming polls, emphasizing the importance of Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025