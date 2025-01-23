Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of unprecedented corruption during their decade-long governance in Delhi.

Speaking at a rally in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Nadda highlighted various alleged scams, particularly pointing to the excise policy case as evidence of AAP's corrupt practices. He accused the party of exploiting citizens financially during its two terms in office.

Nadda went on to accuse AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of dishonesty, suggesting that Kejriwal's deceitfulness was unparalleled. The BJP leader appealed to the electorate to choose wisely in the upcoming polls, emphasizing the importance of Delhi's future.

