Eknath Shinde Strikes Back: A Warning to UBT

In a bold statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cautioned the Shiv Sena (UBT) against ongoing criticism of his leadership and the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde's warning comes amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering, where he heads the ruling Shiv Sena.

Shinde highlighted the significant electoral success of his alliance last year, securing 230 out of 288 seats, and mentioned that the citizens have consistently rebuffed opposition attacks. He urged the UBT faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, to introspect.

The Shiv Sena leader noted a swelling demand for their party's presence across other states, aiming for widespread outreach. He reiterated the party's steadfast adherence to the principles established by founder Bal Thackeray and mentor Anand Dighe while planning future celebrations of Thackeray's centenary.

