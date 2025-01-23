Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Strikes Back: A Warning to UBT

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde warned the Shiv Sena (UBT) that continued criticism could reduce its MLAs from 20 to two. Shinde emphasized Shiv Sena's growth and highlighted the party's principles, aligning with its founder's legacy and preparing for expansion in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:04 IST
Eknath Shinde Strikes Back: A Warning to UBT
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cautioned the Shiv Sena (UBT) against ongoing criticism of his leadership and the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde's warning comes amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering, where he heads the ruling Shiv Sena.

Shinde highlighted the significant electoral success of his alliance last year, securing 230 out of 288 seats, and mentioned that the citizens have consistently rebuffed opposition attacks. He urged the UBT faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, to introspect.

The Shiv Sena leader noted a swelling demand for their party's presence across other states, aiming for widespread outreach. He reiterated the party's steadfast adherence to the principles established by founder Bal Thackeray and mentor Anand Dighe while planning future celebrations of Thackeray's centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025