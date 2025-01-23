Kerala CM Rebuts Corruption Allegations Amidst UDF's Accusations

In a heated assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied corruption charges leveled by the Congress-led UDF regarding a brewery plant in Palakkad and PPE kit procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending his administration, Vijayan stated that the brewery project, poised to bring in Rs 600 crore and create significant employment, had followed fair governmental procedures. He also assured that water supply would remain unaffected.

The opposition's claims regarding Kerala Financial Corporation's investment decisions were countered by Vijayan, stating adherence to prescribed norms. The session was adjourned to February 7 amidst the enduring debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)