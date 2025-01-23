Kerala CM Rebuts Corruption Allegations Amidst UDF's Accusations
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses the Congress-led UDF's corruption charges related to a brewery project and PPE kit purchases during COVID-19. He emphasizes transparency in the state's liquor policy and assures no water scarcity due to the brewery. Allegations against Kerala Financial Corporation's investment are also addressed.
- Country:
- India
In a heated assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied corruption charges leveled by the Congress-led UDF regarding a brewery plant in Palakkad and PPE kit procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending his administration, Vijayan stated that the brewery project, poised to bring in Rs 600 crore and create significant employment, had followed fair governmental procedures. He also assured that water supply would remain unaffected.
The opposition's claims regarding Kerala Financial Corporation's investment decisions were countered by Vijayan, stating adherence to prescribed norms. The session was adjourned to February 7 amidst the enduring debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
