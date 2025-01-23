Left Menu

Kerala CM Rebuts Corruption Allegations Amidst UDF's Accusations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses the Congress-led UDF's corruption charges related to a brewery project and PPE kit purchases during COVID-19. He emphasizes transparency in the state's liquor policy and assures no water scarcity due to the brewery. Allegations against Kerala Financial Corporation's investment are also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:08 IST
Kerala CM Rebuts Corruption Allegations Amidst UDF's Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied corruption charges leveled by the Congress-led UDF regarding a brewery plant in Palakkad and PPE kit procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending his administration, Vijayan stated that the brewery project, poised to bring in Rs 600 crore and create significant employment, had followed fair governmental procedures. He also assured that water supply would remain unaffected.

The opposition's claims regarding Kerala Financial Corporation's investment decisions were countered by Vijayan, stating adherence to prescribed norms. The session was adjourned to February 7 amidst the enduring debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025