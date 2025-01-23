Left Menu

The Real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra's Verdict

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared victory for his faction of Shiv Sena in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls. Highlights include the Shiv Sena's split, Shinde's success, and the allocation of party symbols. Shinde emphasized the importance of upholding Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and pursuing similar success in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:19 IST
In a decisive political battle, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated his faction's dominant performance in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections. Shinde underscored the legitimacy of his branch of Shiv Sena, claiming the people's verdict had clarified which faction is the true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

The political landscape shifted significantly in June 2022 when Shinde rebelled against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the split of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde's faction received the official 'Shiv Sena' name and emblem, 'bow and arrow,' while Thackeray's faction, now known as Shiv Sena (UBT), adopted the 'mashaal' symbol.

Addressing a rally on Bal Thackeray's 99th birth anniversary, Shinde showcased his faction's success, winning 60 out of 80 contested seats compared to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 20 out of 97. Shinde called for continued commitment to Thackeray's ideals in upcoming local body elections, emphasizing self-respect and legacy preservation as core values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

