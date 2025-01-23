Left Menu

Congress Accuses AAP of Liquor Scam as Delhi Polls Loom

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused AAP of corrupt practices and harming Delhi's infrastructure, branding the party as 'Alcohol Affected Party.' Allegations included an audio clip involving AAP's Sharad Chauhan and claims of misuse of funds originating from a controversial liquor policy. Accusations continue as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, accusing it of dismantling Delhi's infrastructure and likening it to a 'garbage' heap. Speaking at a press conference, Khera dubbed AAP the 'Alcohol Affected Party' and criticized its alleged financial misdeeds.

The Congress unveiled its campaign song for the upcoming Delhi election, emphasizing the necessity of a Congress-led government. Khera further exposed an alleged audio tape of AAP MLA Sharad Chauhan discussing the party's liquor policy driven by fund needs for elections across multiple states.

Khera claimed that this policy, associated with major corruption, damaged Delhi's economy. He argued it betrayed AAP's initial transparency promises and left lasting stains as both the chief minister and deputy were jailed. As Delhi's election date of February 5 approaches, Congress aims to unveil more AAP discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

