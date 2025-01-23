Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Renewed Optimism and Support for Lebanon's Future

Saudi Arabia is optimistic about Lebanon's future following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the significance of proposed reforms in his meeting with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun. This marked Riyadh's first diplomatic visit to Beirut in 15 years, highlighting political changes.

Saudi Arabia's Renewed Optimism and Support for Lebanon's Future
Saudi Arabia has pledged continued support and expressed optimism for Lebanon's future after a recent ceasefire ended hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, according to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the kingdom's foreign minister, during his visit to Beirut.

Meeting with Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun, Prince Faisal emphasized the critical reforms needed for Lebanon's recovery, marking the first visit to Beirut by a top Saudi diplomat in 15 years. Prince Faisal underscored the kingdom's faith in Lebanon's reformist path as key to overcoming its current crises.

The visit signifies major political changes in Lebanon following last year's conflict with Israel and the toppling of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Aoun's commitment to securing the state's exclusive right to arms and improving Arab relations is seen as crucial for stabilizing Lebanon and regaining international confidence.

