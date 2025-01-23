Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Outreach to Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally reached out to US President Donald Trump, sending a congratulatory letter following Trump's inauguration.

During a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed this diplomatic gesture, while also noting that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended similar congratulations to the new Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The attempt to cultivate better ties comes as Trump's unpredictability has sown unease among US allies, and Pakistan seeks to stabilize its historically fluctuating relationship with the United States.

