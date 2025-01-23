Tejashwi Yadav's Vow: Ending Criminal Patronage in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government in Bihar for allegedly supporting criminals, pledging that his party would incarcerate them if elected. He referred to a recent gun battle linked to political rivalry, questioning the stance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the ruling NDA in Bihar of harboring criminal elements and promised their imprisonment if his party wins the upcoming assembly elections.
Yadav's comments followed a violent exchange in Mokama, near Patna, involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, highlighting the ongoing tension and alleged lawlessness.
He questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's handling of the situation and criticized the recent release of two criminals. Yadav emphasized the need for a governmental change to safeguard public safety.
