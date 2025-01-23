Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Vow: Ending Criminal Patronage in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government in Bihar for allegedly supporting criminals, pledging that his party would incarcerate them if elected. He referred to a recent gun battle linked to political rivalry, questioning the stance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:59 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Vow: Ending Criminal Patronage in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the ruling NDA in Bihar of harboring criminal elements and promised their imprisonment if his party wins the upcoming assembly elections.

Yadav's comments followed a violent exchange in Mokama, near Patna, involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, highlighting the ongoing tension and alleged lawlessness.

He questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's handling of the situation and criticized the recent release of two criminals. Yadav emphasized the need for a governmental change to safeguard public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025