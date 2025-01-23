Tejashwi Yadav's Vow: Ending Criminal Patronage in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the ruling NDA in Bihar of harboring criminal elements and promised their imprisonment if his party wins the upcoming assembly elections.

Yadav's comments followed a violent exchange in Mokama, near Patna, involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, highlighting the ongoing tension and alleged lawlessness.

He questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's handling of the situation and criticized the recent release of two criminals. Yadav emphasized the need for a governmental change to safeguard public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)