Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Move: Shiv Sena Eyes Solo Contest in Local Elections
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), suggested the party might independently contest upcoming local body elections. Criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, Thackeray reinforced the party's stance against BJP's brand of Hindutva. This move questions MVA's unity as local polls near.
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has hinted that his party may decide to contest upcoming local body elections independently. Addressing party workers on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, he indicated that party cadres were enthusiastic about this approach.
Criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the Maha Vikas Aghadi's previous election loss, Thackeray issued a warning to those undermining his party. He challenged the BJP to conduct an election via ballot papers, hinting at a lack of faith in electronic voting methods.
This announcement comes after Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena signaled a solo run in local polls, raising concerns about the unity within India's opposition alliance. Thackeray condemned BJP's interpretation of Hindutva as 'fake' and highlighted Shiv Sena's commitment to progressive and nationalistic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
