Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Move: Shiv Sena Eyes Solo Contest in Local Elections

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), suggested the party might independently contest upcoming local body elections. Criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, Thackeray reinforced the party's stance against BJP's brand of Hindutva. This move questions MVA's unity as local polls near.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:21 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Move: Shiv Sena Eyes Solo Contest in Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has hinted that his party may decide to contest upcoming local body elections independently. Addressing party workers on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, he indicated that party cadres were enthusiastic about this approach.

Criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the Maha Vikas Aghadi's previous election loss, Thackeray issued a warning to those undermining his party. He challenged the BJP to conduct an election via ballot papers, hinting at a lack of faith in electronic voting methods.

This announcement comes after Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena signaled a solo run in local polls, raising concerns about the unity within India's opposition alliance. Thackeray condemned BJP's interpretation of Hindutva as 'fake' and highlighted Shiv Sena's commitment to progressive and nationalistic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025