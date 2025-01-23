Left Menu

Odisha's Assembly Showdown: Speaker's Call for Discipline Sparks Controversy

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy urged opposition discipline ahead of the upcoming budget session, sparking backlash from opposition parties. They criticized Padhy for bias towards the ruling BJP. The third session begins February 13 with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presenting the budget on February 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:23 IST
In a move that has stirred political unrest, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy emphasized the need for discipline among opposition members ahead of the budget session. Her comments have been met with sharp criticism, suggesting favoritism towards the ruling BJP, a stance deemed controversial for the non-partisan position she holds.

The opposition parties, led by figureheads such as BJD's Pramila Mallik and Congress's Ramachandra Kadam, have voiced their discontent, accusing Padhy of compromising the neutrality traditionally upheld by her office. They argue that previous experiences and historical context reveal biases contrary to democratic practices.

The Assembly's third session is set to commence on February 13, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi preparing to present the state's fiscal plans. With discipline as a focal point and political tensions simmering, the ensuing discussions promise to be intense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

