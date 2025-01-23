Left Menu

Senate Advances Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role

The U.S. Senate moved forward with the nomination of John Ratcliffe for CIA director, clearing the procedural hurdle with a 72-26 vote. This sets the stage for Ratcliffe's confirmation vote later. Ratcliffe previously served as Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:34 IST
Senate Advances Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Senate has taken a significant step in advancing the nomination of John Ratcliffe for the position of Director of the CIA. A former member of the House of Representatives, Ratcliffe served as Director of National Intelligence during the first term of President Donald Trump.

With a decisive 72-26 vote in a procedural maneuver, the Senate moved to end the debate on Ratcliffe's nomination. This vote effectively sets the stage for a final confirmation vote scheduled to occur later in the day.

Ratcliffe's nomination has garnered significant attention given his previous role in intelligence under the Trump administration, and his potential confirmation is being closely monitored by both political allies and opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025