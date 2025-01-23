Senate Advances Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role

The United States Senate has taken a significant step in advancing the nomination of John Ratcliffe for the position of Director of the CIA. A former member of the House of Representatives, Ratcliffe served as Director of National Intelligence during the first term of President Donald Trump.

With a decisive 72-26 vote in a procedural maneuver, the Senate moved to end the debate on Ratcliffe's nomination. This vote effectively sets the stage for a final confirmation vote scheduled to occur later in the day.

Ratcliffe's nomination has garnered significant attention given his previous role in intelligence under the Trump administration, and his potential confirmation is being closely monitored by both political allies and opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)