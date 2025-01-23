Trump's Call to Action: Manufacture in America or Face Tariffs

President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum, urging businesses worldwide to manufacture their products in the U.S. to avoid tariffs. Speaking via video conference, he emphasized the benefits for companies that choose American production, highlighting low taxes as a major incentive.

Trump reiterated his administration's stance that failing to produce in America would lead to tariffs. These tariffs, he claimed, would funnel substantial funds into the U.S. Treasury, thereby strengthening the economy and reducing national debt.

Despite not implementing tariffs immediately, Trump announced a planned 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican goods by February 1, linking it to immigration and drug issues. He further warned China and the EU of impending tariffs, signaling a push for international respect towards the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)