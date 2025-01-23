Trump's Call to Action: Manufacture in America or Face Tariffs
President Donald Trump urged global businesses at the World Economic Forum to manufacture products in the U.S. or face tariffs. He warned of varying tariffs that would channel significant revenue into the U.S. Treasury. Despite initial inaction, he specified upcoming tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU.
President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum, urging businesses worldwide to manufacture their products in the U.S. to avoid tariffs. Speaking via video conference, he emphasized the benefits for companies that choose American production, highlighting low taxes as a major incentive.
Trump reiterated his administration's stance that failing to produce in America would lead to tariffs. These tariffs, he claimed, would funnel substantial funds into the U.S. Treasury, thereby strengthening the economy and reducing national debt.
Despite not implementing tariffs immediately, Trump announced a planned 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican goods by February 1, linking it to immigration and drug issues. He further warned China and the EU of impending tariffs, signaling a push for international respect towards the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United States Declares RSF Guilty of Genocide in Sudan, Sanctions Hemedti and RSF-Affiliated Entities
Bessent's Carbon Tariff Proposal: A New Era in U.S. Trade Policy?
ECB's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid U.S. Trade Policy Shifts
Stocks Surge as Investors Weigh Trump's Trade Policy Moves
Global Market Gains Amid Trump Trade Policy Uncertainty