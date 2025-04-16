Left Menu

Markets Teeter as Trade Policy Uncertainty Looms Large

Despite strong bank earnings and some trade policy relief, U.S. stocks experienced slight declines amidst ongoing uncertainty around tariffs imposed by President Trump. The European and Asian markets, however, saw gains. Analysts are cautiously watching the potential impacts on the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:22 IST
Wall Street witnessed a minor downturn on Tuesday as the rough seas of President Trump's trade policies overshadowed strong earnings from major banks. Despite exemptions on certain tariffs, the main U.S. stock indexes ticked lower, while the dollar and U.S. government bonds regained some lost ground from the previous week.

International markets found a silver lining, as European and Asian shares dotted upward after recent declines. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose driven by the auto sector, while Japan's Nikkei marked gains, offering global investors some respite from the tariff turmoil.

With a nebulous outlook looming, analysts like Darrell Cronk of Wells Fargo suggest heightened volatility will persist. U.S. Treasuries steadied post an intense selloff, as thoughts of further Federal Reserve rate cuts linger. Oil and gold prices saw minor adjustments amidst these complex economic currents.

