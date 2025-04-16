Markets Teeter as Trade Policy Uncertainty Looms Large

Wall Street witnessed a minor downturn on Tuesday as the rough seas of President Trump's trade policies overshadowed strong earnings from major banks. Despite exemptions on certain tariffs, the main U.S. stock indexes ticked lower, while the dollar and U.S. government bonds regained some lost ground from the previous week.

International markets found a silver lining, as European and Asian shares dotted upward after recent declines. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose driven by the auto sector, while Japan's Nikkei marked gains, offering global investors some respite from the tariff turmoil.

With a nebulous outlook looming, analysts like Darrell Cronk of Wells Fargo suggest heightened volatility will persist. U.S. Treasuries steadied post an intense selloff, as thoughts of further Federal Reserve rate cuts linger. Oil and gold prices saw minor adjustments amidst these complex economic currents.

(With inputs from agencies.)