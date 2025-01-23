Trump's Push for Peace: A Meeting with Putin

In a bid to end the protracted war between Ukraine and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump lamented the significant loss of life, underlining the urgency for a peaceful resolution.

During his campaign leading up to the Nov. 5 election, Trump repeatedly vowed to broker a peace deal swiftly, ideally on his first day in office. However, his administration now acknowledges that resolving the conflict will take several months.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link, Trump emphasized that the motivation for ending the war was not economic but humanitarian, citing the massive human toll. He mentioned ongoing U.S. efforts to secure peace but did not provide further details.

