Uttar Pradesh Cabinet's Sacred Dip Sparks Political Clash

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the Yogi government's cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh, countering Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism. He challenged Yadav's tolerance of the event's success, while Yadav argued that Kumbh is not a venue for political decisions. The meeting included a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has retorted against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the Yogi government's decision to hold a cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Maurya claimed Yadav is unable to tolerate the sight of 50 lakh to 1 crore devotees taking a daily dip at the Mahakumbh.

Maurya, speaking to ANI, described Mahakumbh 2025 as advancing successfully in a grand manner. He highlighted that the cabinet meeting presented a 'golden opportunity' for members to take a holy dip while making significant decisions. In contrast, Yadav accused the government of politicizing the sacred event, emphasizing that Prayagraj is not a venue for political actions.

Yadav censured the decision, arguing that the Samajwadi Party members also visited the Kumbh for religious purposes without publicizing it. He maintained that engaging in political activities at Kumbh sends the wrong message. Despite the backlash, CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet participated in a ceremonial dip, an act reminiscent of a similar event in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

