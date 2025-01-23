Left Menu

Trump's Call for Double Energy: AI's Future Power Needs

U.S. President Donald Trump has highlighted the urgent need for doubling America's energy production to support artificial intelligence growth. He announced plans for emergency declarations to expedite the construction of energy plants, emphasizing the intense competition with China during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has underscored the significant demand for energy expansion to fuel the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies in the United States.

He proposed issuing emergency declarations to expedite the establishment of new energy facilities, highlighting the urgency given competitive pressures from China.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davis, Switzerland, via video link, Trump stressed the need to double America's current energy output to accommodate the envisioned scale of AI operations.

