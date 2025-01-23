Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Modi and Trump's Trade and Visa Talks

Indian and U.S. diplomats are striving to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, focusing on trade and skilled worker visas. Concerns over tariffs have emerged, but India is willing to make concessions. Migration, technology, and defense partnership topics are also on the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:51 IST
Efforts are underway to organize a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by sources familiar with the discussions. The discussions center on enhancing trade ties and simplifying skilled worker visa processes, key topics for the strategic partners.

The prospect of a February meeting remains uncertain, though later bilateral meetings are still possible, potentially coinciding with a Quad summit in India. Meanwhile, the White House has yet to confirm any meetings, focusing instead on broader international collaboration.

Amidst Trump's re-emergence in political leadership, concerns about tariffs loom large. However, New Delhi signals readiness for compromises to attract U.S. investment and strengthen defense and technology partnerships, underscoring the complexities of international diplomacy.

