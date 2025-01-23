Left Menu

Crypto and Controversy: Trump's $WLFI Token Venture

The article discusses Mike Dudas' investment in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company linked to Donald Trump. The tokens provide holders voting rights on product decisions. Although raising ethical concerns due to Trump's involvement, prominent investors like Justin Sun and others have heavily invested, hoping for substantial returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:58 IST
Crypto investor Mike Dudas recently invested $145,000 in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens, a crypto company partly owned by Donald Trump. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, these tokens offer holders a chance to vote on product and marketing decisions.

World Liberty Financial, launched by Trump and associates, has raised $300 million through token sales. Some investors are drawn to the company due to its connection to Trump, despite ethical concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain network, is a notable investor, raising additional questions due to his regulatory issues. Despite controversies, high-profile buyers are banking on the tokens appreciating in value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

